Here is what we know about Prime Video's latest release 'A Young Time Ago'

Faith Oloruntoyin

It's the new month and the first day is packed with Nollywood goodies.

A Young Time Ago is Prime Videos' latest Nollywood addition. [Instagram/tolulordtanner]
A Young Time Ago is set to tell the story of an ex-convict who shares his story of revenge gone wrong a long time ago. Now fate hands him a second chance he never saw coming and we journey through to see what he makes of it.

Directed by Tolu Awobiyi also known as Lord Tanner in collaboration with Dade Wade Productions, the movie features Timini Egbuson, Wale Ojo, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Sophie Alakija, Mofehintola Jebutu, Sandra Okunzuwa, Tolu Osaile amongst others.

The announcement was made by the director in a post on Instagram revealing the movie's synopsis and its debut on the streaming platform. Awobiyi also shared in a post earlier on in the year how dear this particular production was to him. He shared, "I have had this one on my heart since 2013. It was my very first story...the one my heart really wanted to tell the world. I carried it around for years wondering when, who, where and finally we sold it, we've told it and soon we'll share it with you all".

A Young Time Ago joins the list of movies to look forward to this month as it debuts today, September 1, 2023. It is produced by the makers of Breaded Life which also features Timini Egbuson and Couple of Days.

The movie had some of its production shoot at the University of Ibadan, as it tells a college story of some youthful exuberance gone wrong.

A Young Time Ago will head straight to Prime Video in a licensed direct release deal.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

