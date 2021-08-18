"My marital status did not keep me in check," Niyi reveals [Pulse Interview]

Speaking with Pulse during his exit interview, 'Shine Ya Eye' housemate, Niyi spoke exclusively about the influence his marital status had on his short time in the game.

"Before entering the house, me playing the game as a single man was a strategy. But when I met the guys, there was this vibe that we created and I knew I needed to play a fair game, let them know who I truly was and didn't feel like it was a threat anymore."

While the married father of one claims he invented the truth or dare games in the house, he later figured that it targeted him especially as there were certain things he did not feel comfortable doing on television.

"I saw it like I was going to be a target and there were things I did not want to do on TV, irrespective of being married or single. I just didn't want to be seen that way cause I am not that kind of person," Niyi added.

During a few of the Tiktoker's diary sessions, he revealed that housemates Beatrice and Angel had seemingly made sexual advances at him. Clearing the air on this, Niyi shared:

"It was almost like they knew I was married but I wasn't so sure if they were real advances or they were being friendly and simply playing their game. With Beatrice, I was almost confused cause like this time, she will be like 'I don't want to do anything with a married man' and the next is 'come now, why are you doing like this'. So, I could not really predict them.

"Angel! Angel came to the bathroom like six times. The first time, I thought it was accidental then later on, I realized she was enjoying it and hoping for a reaction from me."

Interestingly, the reality star spoke up about people he did not quite get along with and Pere made the top list. Niyi accused Pere of being fake and manipulative, one of the reasons he distanced himself before his premature exit from the show.

Niyi, Yerins and Beatrice were the first housemates to be evicted from the show two weeks ago.