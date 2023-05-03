'MTV Shuga Naija' season 5 dives into exciting storylines in new teaser

The clip showcases captivating storylines including the concept of arranged marriage, gender quality and empowerment.

In the teaser for season five, we see one of the new additions to the cast Gbubemi Ejeye shed some light on the struggle a lot of daughters face in traditional, Nigerian homes.

Adesua Etomi-Wellington, a returning castmate who plays Sheila, deals with the stigma that often comes with being an unmarried woman in this country.

Produced, written and run by mostly women, season five shines a light on toxic masculinity, the aftermath of a COVID-19 death, gender-based violence and a relationship complicated by HIV.

The cast includes Sharon Jatto (Simi), Tomiwa Tegbe (Wasiu), Genoneva Umeh, BBTitans' Kanaga Emmanuel Eme, Gbubemi Ejeye, Susan Pwajok, Maggie Osuome, Ilooise Omohinmi, Chioma Edak, Kiki Omeili, and Francis Onwochei.

Produced by 1Pod Pictures, the new season is run by Isioma Osaje and Temidayo Makanjuola. Adeola Osunkojo, Kayode Kasum, and Yemi “FilmBoy” Morafa are attached as co-directors.

Kemi Adesoye leads the writers' room which includes Tamara Aihie, Chiemeka Osuagwu, Sonia Irabor, and Fatimah Binta Gimsay.