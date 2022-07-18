Movie recommendation of the week: Kingsley Ogoro's Osuofia in London (1999)

Year: 2003

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 1hr 5m

Cast: Nkem Owoh, Mara Derwent, Charles Angiama

Where to watch: Netflix

Osuofia in London is a Nigerian film under the comedy genre produced and also directed by Kingsley Ogoro. The film stars Nkem Owoh. In 2004, a sequel followed it with the title Osuofia in London 2

Synopsis:

After the demise of his brother, Donatus in London, Osuofia (Nkem Owoh), a villager living in Nigeria, receives word that in his will, Donatus had left him his estate as sole beneficiary.

Because of this, Osuofia travels to London, but things soon get dramatic when Osuofia finds out that his late brother's English wife, Samantha (Mara Derwent) is not in terms with the Nigerian tradition of becoming part of the 'inheritance' herself.

Osuofia in London has been praised for its humorous and entertaining scenes. It juxtaposes the story of two very different people - a Nigerian villager and a proper British woman - with coherence, continuity and content that most Nigerian movies lacked as at 2003 and still lack.

Would be well worth your time.