Moses Babatope to serve as a juror in 2022 International Emmy Awards

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Nigerian film executive, Moses Babatope has been selected as one of this year's International Emmy Awards' juror.

The Filmone Entertainment Managing Director is the newest Nollywood industry powerhouse to join over 1,000 television professionals selected by the Academy's judging department.

Usually selected from over 60 countries and 500 companies from all sectors of television including the internet, mobile, technology and a wide range of cultural backgrounds, the jury according to the Emmys "represent current trends in world television programming."

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences was founded in 1969 to promote excellence in international television and is the organization that awards international Emmys to the best television programs produced outside the United States.

ALSO READ: Komotion studios debuts third teaser for Dawn of Thunder: The Origin of Sango

Over the years, the Emmys jury panel has spotted nearly a handful of Nigerian filmmakers and executives. In 2015, Tunde Kelani, Mo Abudu and Kunle Afolayan among others announced their selection to join the panel.

Confirming Babatope's selection, FilmOne Entertainment officially shared a congratulatory message on its social media pages.

"We congratulate our Managing Director, Moses Babatope, on his selection to participate as a juror of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (International Emmy Awards) at the 50th International Emmy Awards competition," a LinkedIn post read.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

