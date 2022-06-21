Moses Babatope to serve as a juror in 2022 International Emmy Awards

Usually selected from over 60 countries and 500 companies from all sectors of television including the internet, mobile, technology and a wide range of cultural backgrounds, the jury according to the Emmys "represent current trends in world television programming."

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences was founded in 1969 to promote excellence in international television and is the organization that awards international Emmys to the best television programs produced outside the United States.

Over the years, the Emmys jury panel has spotted nearly a handful of Nigerian filmmakers and executives. In 2015, Tunde Kelani, Mo Abudu and Kunle Afolayan among others announced their selection to join the panel.

Confirming Babatope's selection, FilmOne Entertainment officially shared a congratulatory message on its social media pages.