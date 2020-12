Veteran Nollywood star, Monalisa Chinda is set to star in an action drama, 'Graveyard' directed by Willis Ikedum.

The forthcoming film which is currently in production follows the story of Cheta, a covetous and sinister character who would go to any length to get what he wants. It also stars Uzo Osimkpa, Bolanle Ninalowo, and Emmanuel Momoh who plays the lead character.

Check out some BTS photos:

'Graveyard' behind the scenes photos [Instagram/@monalisacode]

