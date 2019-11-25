The story for Funke Akindele-Bello’s directorial debut, ‘Your Excellency’ was written by Mo Abudu.

In a recent chat with Pulse, the ‘Jenifa’ star disclosed that Abudu wrote the story while Yinka Ogun scripted it before she was called on board to direct.

Akindele-Bello, who also featured in the film said, “I must give it up for Mo Abudu, she created the characters, she wrote the story for ‘Your Excellency’. She owns the original story and Yinka Ogun developed the script. The story is different, what was she thinking, she went out of the box and I give it to her, it’s a different story and I love the story so much that I was happy getting the opportunity to direct.”

The actress, director, and producer further revealed that she got the opportunity to make some changes while working on the film.

“She’s somebody that I respect so much, she inspires a lot of us, she helps a lot of us to grow and she gives people opportunities. She gave me the opportunity to tweak things, change things on set, we worked hand in hand all through,” she said.

Funke Akindele-Bello managed to both direct and feature in the film. She plays the second wife of a presidential aspirant Chief Olalekan Ajadi.

Poking fun at the Nigerian politics and the huge impact of social media, ‘Your Excellency’ tells the story of a bumbling, billionaire businessman and failed presidential candidate, who becomes a credible contender when his dance moves and gaffes ignite social media. The story also shows how politics and social media are shaping Nigerian society in equal measure.

‘Your Excellency’ features Akin Lewis, Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju, Shaffy Bello, Kunle Coker, Eku Edewor, ‘EmmaOMG’, Alexx Ekubo, Osas Ighodaro, Seyi Law, Bimbo Manuel, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ini Dima-Okojie, Chigul, Ikechukwu, Helen Paul and Toni Tones.