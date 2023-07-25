Mission Impossible and Oppenheimer light up summer Box office

ADVERTISEMENT
Mission impossible is an explosively engaging film with a crazy car chase through a city in Venice in one minute and a deadly fight on a moving train in the other.
This is exemplified by box office hits such as John Wick 4, The Super Mario Bros., and the most recent hit Fast X. All of which were distributed by Silverbird Film Distribution in Nigeria and it seems the hits will keep coming. They have the pleasure of distributing two of the most anticipated blockbusters of the summer this July. The seventh instalment to the successful Mission: Impossible franchise titled Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One and the latest film from acclaimed director Christopher Nolan titled Oppenheimer. Both films star powerhouse actors Tom Cruise and Cillian Murphy respectively, tonally the films could not be more different but one thing is common, the fate of the world rests in both their hands.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One follows secret agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) once again on a race with newfound ally Grace, to find a deadly weapon. The fate of the world remains at stake should it fall into the wrong hands. Yet forces conspire, each with their own agendas, to stop Ethan and acquire the weapon for themselves. A hard choice must be made, can Ethan hold onto all that he holds dear or will this mission be the one where he loses it all?

Cruise tops himself once again with this impressive instalment. This is an explosively engaging film with a crazy car chase through a city in Venice in one minute and a deadly fight on a moving train in the other. There's not a moment's time when something just unbelievable isn't happening. Your attention just stays glued to the screen. Don't just take my word for it, audience reactions have already begun to come in and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is certified fresh at 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. An amazing feat in this age of moving making. It also stars brilliant actors such as; Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and recent additions Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff.

Oppenheimer immerses us in its retelling of the events that led to the creation of the first atomic bomb. Following scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer on an audacious quest to create a weapon that would go on to upend the war and create mass hysteria. It is an epic story of a man trying to do what's right with the limited choice he has, while inadvertently birthing something far beyond him.

Directed by the immensely talented man responsible for works like Inception and The Dark Knight, Oppenheimer promises to take you on a cinematic experience, unlike anything you've witnessed. It stars Cillian Murphy of Peaky Blinders with a dream-like collection in its ensemble cast of Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh and Robert Downey Jr to name a few. This is a story that can only be told through the masterpiece of cinema and we're definitely counting down its release.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One was released in cinemas on July 14th with enthusiastic reception here in Nigeria. Silverbird Film Distribution held a fantastic event to celebrate its release on the 12th at Silverbird Galleria.

It was an amazing night with undeniable energy and fun being felt across the room.
It was an amazing night with undeniable energy and fun being felt across the room. The top sponsor of the event, Tecno Mobile, also celebrated with gift items for attendees.

To round up the evening, it concluded with a special screening and audience reactions were absolutely incredible! It is definitely worthy of being this summer's blockbuster action movie.

Audiences also are eagerly awaiting the premiere of Nolan's newest work, Oppenheimer, praised as the "best" and "most important film this century" by Writer-director Paul Schrader. It is releasing in theatres on the 21st of July. You do not want to miss it, go get your tickets!

Distributed by: Silverbird Film Distribution

