The Audrey Silva Company's 2021 film, 'La Femme Anjola' is gearing up for a New York premiere ahead of its online release.
Mildred Okwo's 'La Femme Anjola' set for New York premiere
The Mildred Okwo directed crime thriller will making its US outing at the MCC Theatre New York.
According to confirmed reports, the film will screen at the prestigious MCC Theatre in New York on November 21, 2021 following a collaboration between the off-Broadway theater company and the African Film Festival New York.
Starring Rita Dominic in her AMAA nominated role as Anjola, the film written by Tunde Babalola follows the story of a young Lagos investment banker whose life is upended when he falls in love with the wife of a gangster. 'La Femme Anjola' also stars AMAA nominee Nonso Bassey, Ego Boyo, Femi Jacobs and Mumbi Maina.
Co-produced by Okwo and Dominic, 'La Femme Anjola' premiered to impressive reviews in Nigerian cinemas back in March and is set to champion a self-sponsored streaming platform launch by November 25, 2021, a laudable move regarded as first of its kind in Nollywood.
Speaking on the film, director Mildred Okwo shared: "As a filmmaker, I am drawn to telling stories that capture the essence of my observations and La Femme Anjola, is one of such films. With this project, I had the opportunity to present a classic noir tale with a distinctively African twist; one that speaks for the times as it chronicles the journey of a young middle-class man who is simply a product of today’s Nigeria. In many ways, his story is the story of a modern-day Nigerian.”
'La Femme Anjola' recently scooped four AMAA nominations including the Best Actress and Best Actor categories.
