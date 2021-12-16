RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Megan Thee Stallion signs exclusive first-look deal with Netflix

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The exclusive deal will see the rapper produce series and other projects for Netflix.

American rapper, Megan Thee Stallion is the latest celebrity to join the fast increasing train of Netflix's first-look partnership deals.

The 26-year-old rap star who recently graduated University, signed the partnership deal that will see her produce exclusive content including shows for Netflix.

Reacting to the news, Megan said in an interview : "I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix.

“Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch," she added.

"Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture. She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey," said Tracy Pakosta, Netflix head of Comedy.

Megan recently made headlines after her much talked about university graduation.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

