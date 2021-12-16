Megan Thee Stallion signs exclusive first-look deal with Netflix

The 26-year-old rap star who recently graduated University, signed the partnership deal that will see her produce exclusive content including shows for Netflix.

Reacting to the news, Megan said in an interview : "I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix.

“Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch," she added.

"Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture. She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey," said Tracy Pakosta, Netflix head of Comedy.