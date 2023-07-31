'Barbie' nears ₦100 million in less than 2 weeks at Nigerian Box Office

ADVERTISEMENT
It turns out it’s indeed a Barbie world, and we’re just living in it.

The latest figures from the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) show that the Margot Robbie-led movie grossed ₦31 million over the weekend, bringing the film's entire earnings to a total of ₦98 million.

Barbie is also enjoying a lot of attention across the world, earning $774 million globally and ranking as the third-largest film of the year.

Back in Nigeria, the Warner Bros. film is followed by Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, which opened with ₦78 million and has now made a total of ₦161.9 million after showing for three weeks.

Nollywood's Òrìṣà continues to hold steady in the face of the ongoing 'Barbenheimer' competition. The Yoruba epic is still in third place with an additional ₦19 million, making a total of ₦60 million after showing for two weekends.

Oppenheimer is in fourth place with ₦36.7 million. While Christopher Nolan’s bleak historical drama is doing great numbers across the world, the movie is already seeing a 43 percent decline in ticket sales in cinemas across the country.

Newcomer Hotel Labamba is in fifth place, opening with ₦6 million in two days. Directed by Biodun Stephen, the movie is a murder mystery that follows the mysterious death of a popular social media influencer in a hotel, putting everyone under suspicion.

The movie stars Bimbo Ademoye, Lateef Adedimeji, Blessing Jessica Obazi-Nze, Bolaji Ogunmola, Lilian Afegbai, Chris Iheuwa, Onyekachi Nnochiri, Okey Jude, and Femi Adebayo Salami.

Watch the trailer:

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

