ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Meet the Nigerian director the Financial Times will jump through hoops to have

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

I like to take on projects that I have the mindset to contribute to. If I cannot give it my 200% focus, I'd rather not take it,” Daniel Ehimen said

Daniel Ehimen (centre) on the set of A Fragile State with Lola Shoneyin (right)
Daniel Ehimen (centre) on the set of A Fragile State with Lola Shoneyin (right)

Recommended articles

He had already signed on for a limited series to kick off principal photography in October 2023 when his phone chimed. It was an Instagram DM from a rando telling him she worked for the FT as a producer and had been trying to reach him.

I like to take on projects that I have the mindset to contribute to. If I cannot give it my 200% focus because there’s something in the way, I'd rather not take it,” he told Pulse Nigeria recently.

Who is this?” he thought before declining the offer. At the time he was to come on the project as director of photography, not director. So the producer asked him to “seriously reconsider the offer.” He did and joined the project. The filmmaker, Juliet Riddell, who is now Head of New Format at the FT was to direct. Then, her Nigerian visa request wasn’t granted. So he became director on his first project working across shores. “All of a sudden, I found myself at the front of the line, doing like a lot,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Daniel Ehimen
Daniel Ehimen Pulse Nigeria

After a series of meetings with the FT headquarters in London, there was alignment. He was to work on a visual project on democracy, as part of the FT’s strategy for a year marked by important elections in the world which they have dubbed “Democracy 2024.”

The writer, Lola Shoneyin (The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives), had already come on the project and written the piece, A Fragile State. He had been a bit apprehensive of her, jaded by years of working with celebrities that bring the diva to the set. Shoneyin was different.

At first I had fears. You know some high-ups could be ‘interesting.’ And they could literally not work with you. but (have you) working for them? Whatever you get is what you get. But (Shoneyin) was very simple to work with. She was on time and we worked within a time limit and she gave it all. And she was like ‘What do you want me to do? How can I help you?’ She was like ‘I want to give you what you need to make this work for you.’ It was a joy working with her,” he said.

Then the work began. It went from a tiny project to the highly impactful piece on democracy that has been watched millions of times, if you include Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and streams on the FT website.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was supposed to be a small project. And myself and Juliet were like ‘How far can we push the envelope beyond what is possible?’ We were both on that wavelength of go big or go home. Empty all your pockets. Empty of your favours. Do the best that you can do,” he said.

We talked about how we can make it more expressive, bringing all those dancing. We had the narrative interpreted. And we discussed how we can use several colours, the light, the mood to develop the contrast that discusses the idea. A lot of that was funneled into a three-day window that we had to manage,” he added.

Daniel Ehimen: Meet the Nigerian director the Financial Times will jump through hoops to have
Daniel Ehimen: Meet the Nigerian director the Financial Times will jump through hoops to have Pulse Nigeria

When Made Kuti’s name entered the group chat, he knew how to bring him on board. They had worked together on the musical show, Trophy Extra Special Band. At the time, Made was preparing for Felabration, the annual festival celebrating the life and legacy of Nigeria's iconic musician, Fela Anikulakpo Kuti, his grandfather. But he made it work.

I heard the raw recording of the spoken word. But I was like there is no background to it. But immediately (Made) stepped into the room, there was a background to what we were doing. Music contributes a lot. It's such an unwritten language that sends so much to the feeling that provided me with much clarity,” Ehimen said of working with Made.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before Daniel Ehimen started declining DMs from higher up at the FT, he started out as a sound engineer at Daystar in the late aughts, an unmotivating job that paid very little, so much so that he post-dated his resignation letter two years in advance. When the resignation date came, he filed it and bounced.

Word reached him that there was a video/photography gig in Abuja; broke, he jumped on the offer. From the proceeds he built his portfolio. Still raw, he invested in training and learning.

Daniel Ehimen Meet the Nigerian director the Financial Times will jump through hoops to have
Daniel Ehimen Meet the Nigerian director the Financial Times will jump through hoops to have Pulse Nigeria

The journey is quite rigorous,” he said. “Because you will come up against access to expression, breaking into the industry. The truth is nobody will give you stuff. Very rarely do you have someone who has blind faith in you and says ‘Go do this. I trust you.’ I didn't experience that kindness so I had to learn and try. And that just kept increasing the kind of value I could bring to the table,” he added.

He misses those days, when the plan was not clear and it was on the grind, living that Lagos creative life of hustling, jumping from set to set. He also plans to give back, organise workshops and work on some scripts. “I’m trying to get back to my reckless self, the one who just jumps off the cliff,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

See the final work below:

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. You'll probably always find him reading. Reach out on dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Meet the Nigerian director the Financial Times will jump through hoops to have

Meet the Nigerian director the Financial Times will jump through hoops to have

Logos Olori's debut EP is simply disappointing [Review]

Logos Olori's debut EP is simply disappointing [Review]

My life twinnie - actress Omotola Jalade celebrates daughter's 24th birthday

My life twinnie - actress Omotola Jalade celebrates daughter's 24th birthday

Mo’Nique reignites feud with Oprah Winfrey in new podcast interview

Mo’Nique reignites feud with Oprah Winfrey in new podcast interview

Timaya says the Headies is worse than the Grammys

Timaya says the Headies is worse than the Grammys

Jonathan Majors faces further abuse allegations amidst recent legal troubles

Jonathan Majors faces further abuse allegations amidst recent legal troubles

Akbar Hussain's crime novel 'Truth is a Flightless Bird' lands movie deal

Akbar Hussain's crime novel 'Truth is a Flightless Bird' lands movie deal

Pheelz brilliantly guides Usher's exploration of Afrobeats on 'Ruin'

Pheelz brilliantly guides Usher's exploration of Afrobeats on 'Ruin'

Society has created a bunch of entitled men - Jimmy Odukoya

Society has created a bunch of entitled men - Jimmy Odukoya

Pulse Sports

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Director, Lonzo Nzekwe and the lead actress Oyin Oladejo on the set of 'Orah'

'Anchor Baby' director's new film 'Orah' to hit Canadian cinemas in February

Funke Akindele's movie 'A Tribe Called Judah' has broken yet another record [Instagram/funkejenifaakindele]

Funke Akindele's movie 'A Tribe Called Judah' grosses £80,000 at UK cinemas

'Dead Serious' is headed to Showmax instead of its initial cinematic debut

Moses Inwang teased Showmax debut for 'Dead Serious' and not cinema release

'Free Men'

See the teaser for the Showmax series on Igbo apprenticeship system 'Freemen'