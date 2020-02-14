Starring Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), Queen & Slim is a powerful, consciousness-raising love story that confronts the staggering human toll of racism and the life-shattering price of violence.

The film, from GRAMMY®-winning director Melina Matsoukas and Emmy®-winning writer Lena Waithe, will premier in Nigerian cinemas on 14 February 2020.

Waithe wrote the screenplay for Queen & Slim from a story by herself and bestselling author James Frey (A Million Little Pieces, Katerina).

While on a forgettable first date together in Ohio, a black man (Kaluuya) and a black woman (Jodie Turner-Smith), are pulled over for a minor traffic infraction.

The situation escalates, with sudden and tragic results, when the man kills the police officer in self-defense.

Terrified and in fear for their lives, the man, a retail employee, and the woman, a criminal defense lawyer, are forced to go on the run.

But the incident is captured on video and goes viral, and the couple unwittingly become a symbol of trauma, terror, grief and pain for people across the country.

As they drive, these two unlikely fugitives will discover themselves and each other in the most dire and desperate of circumstances and will forge a deep and powerful love that will reveal their shared humanity and shape the rest of their lives.

The film features a 16-song soundtrack with tracks by Ms. Lauryn Hill, Lil Baby, Vince Staples featuring 6lack X Mereba, Tiana Major 9 & EARTHGANG, Coast Contra featuring BJ The Chicago Kid and Syd, plus classic songs by Roy Ayers, Bilal, Mike Jones and others. Blood Orange composed the film’s score and is featured on the soundtrack.

Head of Marketing At Filmhouse |Filmone – Lolu Desalu said;

“We are especially excited to work with Universal Musical group as well as our other partners in host Daniel and Melisa here in Nigeria.

"The story is a poignant one and we are happy to be part of pushing the narrative. Through love and conflict, the drama shows the different ways humans beings can be. And, it’s refreshing, especially in today’s cinema”.

The film is produced by Frey, Waithe, Matsoukas, Michelle Knudsen, Andrew Coles, Brad Weston and Pamela Abdy. The executive producers are Pamela Hirsch, Kaluuya, Aaron L. Gilbert and Jason Cloth. Universal Pictures and Makeready present Queen & Slim in association with 3BlackDot and Bron Creative, a Makeready/De La Revolución Films/Hillman Grad/3BlackDot production.

Queen and Slim is out in cinemas nationwide from Friday 14th of February 2020

Watch the Trailer :

Meet Daniel Kaluuya QUEEN & SLIM: Coming to a Filmhouse and other cinemas near you

Date : Saturday 15th of February

Time: 6:00pm

Venue: Filmhouse Cinemas, Imax Lekki.

