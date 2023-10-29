Chandler from 'Friends' was a star in these 5 other films, TV shows too

The 54-year-old was best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom, Friends.

However, he also starred in a number of other notable roles over the course of his career.

Here are five of his best roles other than Friends.

Ron Clark in The Ron Clark Story (2006)

In this TNT biopic, Perry plays Ron Clark, a real-life teacher who left his comfortable life in North Carolina to teach inner-city students in Harlem.

Clark faced many challenges, but he ultimately succeeded in turning around his students' lives.

Perry's performance was praised for its power and emotion.

Mike Kresteva in The Good Wife (2013-2014)

Perry had a recurring role in this CBS legal drama as Mike Kresteva, a charming and intelligent lawyer who is Alicia Florrick's love interest.

Perry brought his signature wit and charisma to the role, and he had great chemistry with Julianna Margulies' Alicia.

Ryan King in Go On (2012-2013)

Pulse Nigeria

Perry starred in this NBC comedy as Ryan King, a sportscaster who is forced to attend grief counseling after the death of his wife.

The show was praised for its honest and sensitive portrayal of grief, and Perry gave a nuanced and moving performance as Ryan.

Oscar Madison in The Odd Couple (2015-2017)

Perry starred in this CBS sitcom as Oscar Madison, the slobbish and neurotic half of a mismatched pair of roommates.

Perry's performance was praised for his physical comedy and his chemistry with co-star Thomas Lennon, who played Felix Unger.

Ted Kennedy in The Kennedys: After Camelot (2017)

This History channel miniseries tells the story of the Kennedy family in the years after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Perry gives a complex and nuanced performance as Ted Kennedy, a charismatic but flawed figure who struggled to live up to the legacy of his older brothers.

Pulse Nigeria

In addition to these five roles, Perry has also appeared in a number of other films and television shows, including:

Fools Rush In (1994) Almost Heroes (1998) The Whole Nine Yards (2000) Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip (2006-2007) Mr Sunshine (2011) 17 Again (2009) Birds of America (2008) Cougar Town (2012) The Good Fight (2017-2019)

Perry was a talented and accomplished actor, and his roles other than Friends demonstrate his versatility and range. He made significant contributions to the world of television and film, and will be remembered as a respected performer.

