ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Chandler from 'Friends' was a star in these 5 other films, TV shows too

Pulse Mix

Outside Friends, Perry made significant contributions to the world of television and film.

Matthew Perry is famous for his role of Chandler Bing in hit sitcom, Friends [El Confidencial]
Matthew Perry is famous for his role of Chandler Bing in hit sitcom, Friends [El Confidencial]

Recommended articles

The 54-year-old was best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom, Friends.

However, he also starred in a number of other notable roles over the course of his career.

Here are five of his best roles other than Friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this TNT biopic, Perry plays Ron Clark, a real-life teacher who left his comfortable life in North Carolina to teach inner-city students in Harlem.

Clark faced many challenges, but he ultimately succeeded in turning around his students' lives.

Perry's performance was praised for its power and emotion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Perry had a recurring role in this CBS legal drama as Mike Kresteva, a charming and intelligent lawyer who is Alicia Florrick's love interest.

Perry brought his signature wit and charisma to the role, and he had great chemistry with Julianna Margulies' Alicia.

Matthew Perry as Ryan King [Justin Lubin-NBC]
Matthew Perry as Ryan King [Justin Lubin-NBC] Pulse Nigeria

Perry starred in this NBC comedy as Ryan King, a sportscaster who is forced to attend grief counseling after the death of his wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show was praised for its honest and sensitive portrayal of grief, and Perry gave a nuanced and moving performance as Ryan.

Perry starred in this CBS sitcom as Oscar Madison, the slobbish and neurotic half of a mismatched pair of roommates.

Perry's performance was praised for his physical comedy and his chemistry with co-star Thomas Lennon, who played Felix Unger.

ADVERTISEMENT

This History channel miniseries tells the story of the Kennedy family in the years after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Perry gives a complex and nuanced performance as Ted Kennedy, a charismatic but flawed figure who struggled to live up to the legacy of his older brothers.

Matthew Perry as Ted Kennedy [Macca/Splash News]
Matthew Perry as Ted Kennedy [Macca/Splash News] Pulse Nigeria

In addition to these five roles, Perry has also appeared in a number of other films and television shows, including:

  1. Fools Rush In (1994)
  2. Almost Heroes (1998)
  3. The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
  4. Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip (2006-2007)
  5. Mr Sunshine (2011)
  6. 17 Again (2009)
  7. Birds of America (2008)
  8. Cougar Town (2012)
  9. The Good Fight (2017-2019)

Perry was a talented and accomplished actor, and his roles other than Friends demonstrate his versatility and range. He made significant contributions to the world of television and film, and will be remembered as a respected performer.

ADVERTISEMENT

*

This article was mostly written by Bard, Google's artificial intelligence chatbot.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Matthew Perry's top 5 moments as Chandler Bing on 'Friends'

Matthew Perry's top 5 moments as Chandler Bing on 'Friends'

Chandler from 'Friends' was a star in these 5 other films, TV shows too

Chandler from 'Friends' was a star in these 5 other films, TV shows too

Matthew Perry, who played Chandler in famous TV series 'Friends,' is dead

Matthew Perry, who played Chandler in famous TV series 'Friends,' is dead

Movie in the Park Experience returns for 9th edition in Abuja

Movie in the Park Experience returns for 9th edition in Abuja

Don Jazzy sends ₦8 million to 2 Nigerians with urgent medical needs

Don Jazzy sends ₦8 million to 2 Nigerians with urgent medical needs

World Cup of Hip Hop names rap legend Elajoe as 1st African in Global Senior Executive Committee

World Cup of Hip Hop names rap legend Elajoe as 1st African in Global Senior Executive Committee

Rema lays claim to the throne with 'RAVAGE' EP

Rema lays claim to the throne with 'RAVAGE' EP

Why I missed Big Brother All Stars edition - Tobi Bakre reveals

Why I missed Big Brother All Stars edition - Tobi Bakre reveals

Mercy Chinwo announces pregnancy in music video of new single 'You Do This One'

Mercy Chinwo announces pregnancy in music video of new single 'You Do This One'

Pulse Sports

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

Mikel names ex-Barcelona, Chelsea stars in his 5-a-side team, snubs Super Eagles players

Mikel names ex-Barcelona, Chelsea stars in his 5-a-side team, snubs Super Eagles players

‘It would be fantastic’ — Osimhen on Ballon d’Or dream

‘It would be fantastic’ — Osimhen on Ballon d’Or dream

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

Ronaldo backs Lionel Messi for Ballon d’Or ahead of Erling Haaland

Ronaldo backs Lionel Messi for Ballon d’Or ahead of Erling Haaland

I was afraid of Cristiano Ronaldo: Ex-Juventus goalkeeper Buffon reveals toughest opponent

I was afraid of Cristiano Ronaldo: Ex-Juventus goalkeeper Buffon reveals toughest opponent

I’m just doing my job — Onana shies away from praise after saving Man United in UCL final

I’m just doing my job — Onana shies away from praise after saving Man United in UCL final

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The award winning actress Omowunmi Dada is now Michigan’s Artiste in Residence [Instagram/@Omowunmi_Dada]

Omowunmi Dada takes Nollywood to University of Michigan as Artist in Residence

'Slum King' script was scary - Tobi Bakre

Why I missed Big Brother All Stars edition - Tobi Bakre reveals

RMD stars in a South African drama titled Magenta Coal [Twitter/WhatKeptMeUp]

Richard Mofe-Damijo stars in South African Netflix feature 'Magenta Coal'

Egun's big plot is set to roll out an all-star cast [Instagram/filmtrybe]

'Egun' official trailer teases more than an office caught in juju mess