Finally! A first look the long anticipated 'The Matrix 4' trailer is set to premiere ahead of its December 22, 2021 release.
'The Matrix 4' full title unveiled alongside trailer release date
The anticipated sequel has been titled 'The Matrix: Resurrections'
Warner Bros recently unveiled the title of the new sequel as 'The Matrix: Resurrections' during their CinemaCon panel alongside the official trailer billed to premiere August 25, 2021.
According to news platforms, the new trailer promises an exhilarating ride for fans with appearances from Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss and Trinity.
Shot in Berlin and San Francisco in 2019, the Lana Wachowski film is also set to star Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff Yahya Abdul Mateen II and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
The last 'The Matrix' installment 'The Matrix Revolutions' premiered in 2003
