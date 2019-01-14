Lizzy Gold Onuwaje has urged her female colleagues in Nollywood to guard their pants while filming on movie sets.

“My female colleagues you know we spend most of our time in hotels during filming, we can’t trust these hotel workers; they might come in when you not around and steal your pants,” the mother of one said.

In a recent Instagram post, the ‘Things Desperate Girls Do’ actress advised her colleagues to travel with just two pants if they can’t avoid wearing pants.

ALSO READ: Lizzy Gold Says: “God Forbid That I Marry A Poor Man”

“Please, if you can’t avoid wearing pants, travel with just two pants so you can be able to monitor them. You can’t trust anyone, even ladies now steal pants. As for me, I am saying goodbye to wearing pants; no more,” Lizzy advised.

The ‘Just a night’ actress is popular for causing stir with her stand on personal and private matters.