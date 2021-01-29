Nigerian filmmaker, Akinola Davies Jr. recently unveiled his short film, 'Lizard' at the ongoing Sundance film festival.

The short film which had its world premiere at the festival is Nigeria's only submission this year.

'Lizard' director Akinola Davies Jr. [Instagram/@akinoladaviesjr]

Loosely based on true events that occurred in Davies' childhood, 'Lizard' follows the story of an eight-year-old girl who gets ejected from Sunday school service for her unusual ability to sense danger. It is set in Lagos in the 90s and stars child actor, Pamilerin Ayodeji alongside Osayi Uzamere, Charles Etubiebi and Rita Edward.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2021: 'The Milkmaid' makes international feature film eligibility list

The short film is co-written by Akinola Davies and Wale Davies (The Davies Brothers). Wale Davies is interesting one of the members of rap duo, Show Dem Camp. Wale also doubles as co-producer alongside Rachel Dargavel.

Prior to its Sundance world premiere, 'Lizard' was selected to screen at the BFI London film festival and the Raindance film festival in 2020.

Watch the trailer: