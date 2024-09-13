Let’s throw it back to these comedy films from the 2000s

The 2000s were a golden era for Nollywood, especially in the comedy genre. Humour is a powerful tool to connect with audiences, both within Nigeria and across the African continent and the Nigerian film industry has honed its skill in telling comedic stories since the 2000s. During this period, comedy movies were characterised by their relatability, creativity, and unforgettable performances from stars who have now become household names. Some of these stars include Nkem Owoh, Sam Loco Efe, Osita ‘Pawpaw’ Iheme and Chinedu ‘Aki’ Ikedieze.

Now let’s take a nostalgic trip to some of the most memorable Nollywood comedy movies from the 2000s.

Osuofia in London

Osuofia in London is a 2003 Nigerian comedy film produced and directed by Kingsley Ogoro, starring Nkem Owoh. The film is one of the highest-selling Nollywood films in history. It was followed by a 2004 sequel titled Osuofia in London 2. The film follows Osuofia, a foolish villager living in Nigeria, who finds that his brother, Donatus who lives abroad is late. Donatus left Osuofia with his estate as the sole beneficiary of his will. Osuofia travels to London only to find out that his late brother's English fiancée, Samantha, is not quite sure about the Nigerian tradition - Osuofia being a benefactor of his brother's properties. Cultural misunderstandings result in a comedy of errors.

Ukwa

Ukwa tells the story of a village champion, Ukwa who goes to the city to live with his wealthy elder brother. Much to his horror, he is relegated to the house driver, in his new abode. The film stars Nkem Owoh, Patience Ozokwor, Amaechi Muonagor, Sam Loco Efe, Chinelo Ndigwe, and Rita Nzelu.

2 Rats

This 2003 Nigerian comedy film was is directed by Andy Chukwu. Osita Iheme (A-boy) and Chinedu Ikedieze (Bobo) play two young boys whose father had been murdered by their uncle. Ndukwe employs them as houseboys in their father's house. They endure the discomfort of casting aside their friends and family for an entrepreneur who promised them good fortune in return for their labour. The film also stars Patience Ozokwor, Andy Chukwu, Prince Nwafor, David Ihesie, Chidinma and Chidiebere Aneke, and Ricky Eze.

Baby Police

Directed by Amayo Uzor Philips, Baby Police is a comedy that revolves around the misadventures of a bumbling police officer, Dada, played by Osita Iheme, popularly known as Pawpaw. Dada is a mischievous six-year-old who constantly disturbs his neighbours by stealing and pranking. Dada's mother is at her wits end when her brother visiting from Lagos offers to take Dada to the big city to teach him some discipline. Upon his arrival, he begins a series of vices; from scamming to forgery and the like.

Green snake

Directed by Mc Collins Chidebe, this comedy follows a house boy, Akpuruka who is sick of being mistreated by the daughter of his boss, Ijeoma. The battle line is drawn when he starts a war that becomes more and more extreme with each prank. It stars Osita Iheme, Kenneth Chukwu, Nkiriku Sylvanus, A.B Cowboy, Deseree Opara, and Cyracus Okochi.