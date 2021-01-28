Trino Motion Pictures have unveiled a first look at their 2021 feature film, 'Razz Guy' directed by Udoka Oyeka.

'Razz Guy' official poster [Trino Motion Pictures]

The upcoming comedy feature which will reportedly premiere in cinemas in March, stars Nigerian comedian, Nosa Afolabi popularly known as Lasisi Elenu in his first-ever lead role in a movie.

Lasisi Elenu in upcoming comedy 'Razz Guy' [Trino Motion Pictures]

In 'Razz Guy', Elenu plays an accursed senior executive who loses his ability to speak properly ahead of an international business merger deal. He must either find a way to lift the curse and secure the deal or resign to his fate.

Lasisi Elenu and Bucci Franklin in upcoming comedy 'Razz Guy' [Trino Motion Pictures]

ALSO READ: Udoka Oyeka unveils 'Price of Admission' starring Brymo

The movie also stars Norbert Young, Tina Mba, Ireti Doyle, Yemi Solade, Nancy Isime, Omotunde Adebowale David, Bucci Franklin, Ibrahim Suleiman, Imoh Eboh, Charles Etubiebi as well as comedians Broda Shaggi, Frank Donga and MC Lively. Screenplay is by Egbemawei Dimiyei Sammy and Africa Ukoh.