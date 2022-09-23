'La Femme Anjola' lands streaming release on Prime Video

Confirming the film's streaming release, co-producer and lead star, Rita Dominic shared on Instagram: "Hey fam, I am on set in Calabar and I heard the good news that our film #LaFemmeAnjola directed by @glazedlens, Produced by me and @glazedlens just dropped. Go run it up for me my people."

Scripted by Tunde Babalola, 'La Femme Anjola' follows the story of a young stockbroker whose life takes a drastic turn when he falls in love with a married singer. Dominic stars in the lead role as Anjola alongside Nigerian Idols alumnus Nonso Bassey.

The thriller also features Ego Boyo, Femi Jacobs, Paul Papel, Adejumoke Aderounmu, Big Brother Naija star, Bassey Ekpeyong, Chris Iheuwa, Browny Igboegwu, Shawn Faqua and Kenyan actress Mumbi Maina.