ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Kunle Afolayan says he once took a bank loan to make a film in new interview

Kome Nathaniel

Kunle Afolayan believes African films will see a major rise on streaming platforms in the next five years.

Kunle Afolayan says he once took a bank loan to make a film in new interview [Instagram/kunleafo]
Kunle Afolayan says he once took a bank loan to make a film in new interview [Instagram/kunleafo]

Recommended articles

In the interview, Afolayan pointed out the growing presence of streaming platforms in Nigeria and Africa, including, Netflix and Prime Video. He emphasised the continent’s unique storytelling methods and perspectives which have proven to be very attractive to Western investors.

Well, I think it's going to get better. One, Netflix is not the only one operating in Nigeria. Now you have Amazon [Prime Video], and you have a lot of people trying to come in. Why are they coming? It's because there's something here. And it means it's because there's something in Africa. There's something in the continent,” he said.

Afolayan also talked about the importance of creative freedom for Nigerians as well as Africans and highlighted the past limitations faced by francophone African films, funded by European countries but rarely accessible to local audiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

So again, if we have some of these guys who are investors, but at the same time, who allow you to stay creative and do your thing without necessarily controlling how you tell your narrative, then I think it's a great thing for Nigeria and for Africa. Unlike before, when most of the Francophone films were funded by Europe, France, Germany, Belgium and all. And most of these films, yeah, great production value, but even the citizens and indigenes of all of those countries actually don't get to see the films,” he said.

He advised filmmakers to push forward and use available resources to them. He also disclosed that he took a loan to make some of his films before getting a three-film deal with Netflix in 2021.

But then if you go all out, use your money. People don't know. I used my money to make a film. I've taken a bank loan, which is actually against the ethics of film funding. But I've always looked for every possible way to fund film before this Netflix intervention and partnership came. So I think in the next five years, it will be safe to say that there will be more young filmmakers doing great things.” he stated.

He further emphasised the importance of filmmakers building a strong work ethic, saying, “You need a championing course, and this championing means that you need to convince people who listen to you and see sense and value in whatever it is you're preaching, and once you're able to do that, people will follow. You have to, of course, put in a lot yourself.

Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel is a Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria who gives engaging and informative insight into the world of film.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sugarbana releases new EP titled 'ASHES'

Sugarbana releases new EP titled 'ASHES'

I low-key feel I make the kind of music she will like - Ayra Starr on Rihanna

I low-key feel I make the kind of music she will like - Ayra Starr on Rihanna

Ayra Starr closes in on Tyla's Spotify African record

Ayra Starr closes in on Tyla's Spotify African record

Kunle Afolayan says he once took a bank loan to make a film in new interview

Kunle Afolayan says he once took a bank loan to make a film in new interview

Charly Boy faces backlash for saying Wole Soyinka has a 'brain disease'

Charly Boy faces backlash for saying Wole Soyinka has a 'brain disease'

Bob Marley's Grandson teases remix of his hit single featuring Burna Boy

Bob Marley's Grandson teases remix of his hit single featuring Burna Boy

Sophia Momodu slams Davido's aid for suggesting he paid for their daughter's travels

Sophia Momodu slams Davido's aid for suggesting he paid for their daughter's travels

'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti' makes ₦71 million at the box office on opening weekend

'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti' makes ₦71 million at the box office on opening weekend

Burna Boy takes 'Twala Bam' remix to the top of Nigeria's biggest music chart

Burna Boy takes 'Twala Bam' remix to the top of Nigeria's biggest music chart

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian animated series, ‘Iyanu,’ coming to Cartoon Network and Max [Instagram/royeokupe]

All you need to know about Max & Cartoon Network's Nigerian animated series 'Iyanu'

Nollywood actor Jide Awobona calls out director for making him lose weight for his upcoming film - see photos

Jide Awobona calls out director Abiodun Jimoh for making him lose weight for a role

Bimbo Akintola in 'Higher Crime' [Tribe Nation]

Watch Femi Branch, Bimbo Akintola in trailer of upcoming anti-rape film 'Higher Crime'

The poster for Funmilayo Ransome Kuti

'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti' asks us to reconsider our contributions to Nigeria's failures