Kunle Afolayan hints on new film coming to screens in December

According to the filmmaker, the untitled film which is currently in post-production will hit the screens in December 2021. He recently shared an update on the film's production progress on his official Instagram handle.

"It’s feels good to be back in London and to see and work with Jason again. Something big big is coming to your screen in December," Afolayan wrote.

While plot details remain under wraps, we can confirm that filming kicked off in July 2021 with Kunle Remi reportedly in the lead role. Recall Afolayan shared behind the scenes from the production which will also star Caroline King, Mercy Johnson and the late Rachel Oniga.