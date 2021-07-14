Kemi Adetiba recounts close shave with death prior to filming 'KOB 2'

Reacting to the newly released teaser poster, director Kemi Adetiba took to her Instagram handle with an emotional post about the trials she endured during the production of the anticipated film.

"If I've ever shown bravado on this app, please ignore. I CRIED ugly, happy tears this morning. I'm talking snorting dripping, happy tears. I then got on a twenty minute video call with @solasobowale and we both cried together. This is what dreams are made off. A lot of work has gone into this. This is what dreams are made off. A lot of work has gone into this," Adetiba wrote.

"After almost dying last year, and moving straight from the hospital (after being sick for almost 7 months) to the KOB 2 set only six weeks later... This moment feels like a dream that almost didn't happen. That the devil tried to steal.

Filmmaking is one of the hardest occupations. Don't let anyone tell you different. Even the guy wrangling cables on set sees PEPPER. But moments like this make it all worth it. I'm grateful to the ENTIRE KOB 2 production FAMILY."

The anticipated KOB sequel is set to begin streaming on Netflix as a Nigerian original.

Production for 'King of Boys' wrapped up in November 2020 after months of rigorous filming which the director documented on social media.