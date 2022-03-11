RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Check out the newly released trailer for 'King of Thieves' (Ogundabede)

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The new trailer debuts ahead of the film's April theatrical release.

BTS from 'Ogundabede' film produced by Femi Adebayo Salami [Instagram/femiadebayosalami]
BTS from 'Ogundabede' film produced by Femi Adebayo Salami [Instagram/femiadebayosalami]

A spanking new trailer for Euphoria 360 and Anthill studios' first collaboration, an epic film titled 'King of Thieves', is here.

Recommended articles

The new trailer promises an intriguing storyline with a plot set in Ajeromi, an ancient Yoruba kingdom that is forced into chaos following the invasion of the viscious Ajeshinkole.

'King of Thieves' stars an impressive lineup of Yoruba stars Femi Adebsyo in the lead role and Toyin Abraham, Femi Adebayo Salami, Odunlade Adekola, Ibrahim Chatta, Adedimeji Lateef, Aisha Lawal, Mr Macaroni and Broda Shaggi in supporting roles.

Scripted by Yinka Laoye from a story by Femi Adebayo, the film will be the first film from the collaboration between Adebayo's Euphoria 360 and Niyi Akinmolayan's Anthill Studios.

The Adebayo Tijani and Tope Adebayo Salami directed film premieres April 18, 2022.

Watch the trailer:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Check out the newly released trailer for 'King of Thieves' (Ogundabede)

Check out the newly released trailer for 'King of Thieves' (Ogundabede)

Cardi B pulls out from first leading role in 'Assisted Living'

Cardi B pulls out from first leading role in 'Assisted Living'

Femi Branch, Grace-Charis Bassey star in new Kingsview original 'Helpline'

Femi Branch, Grace-Charis Bassey star in new Kingsview original 'Helpline'

Newly unveiled Chocolate City act Noon Dave debuts with love themed single “Brunch

Newly unveiled Chocolate City act Noon Dave debuts with love themed single “Brunch”

'I no get strength again' - BBNaija's Sammie says he is done trying to keep up with expectations

'I no get strength again' - BBNaija's Sammie says he is done trying to keep up with expectations

Chocolate City's new artist, Noon Dave releases debut single, 'Brunch'

Chocolate City's new artist, Noon Dave releases debut single, 'Brunch'

Rema and AJ Tracey release their single, 'FYN'

Rema and AJ Tracey release their single, 'FYN'

QDot releases new playlist, 'Orin Dafidi (Psalms),' Davido, Vector, Simi, Seriki, Small Doctor, Chinko Ekun, Terry Apala and more feature

QDot releases new playlist, 'Orin Dafidi (Psalms),' Davido, Vector, Simi, Seriki, Small Doctor, Chinko Ekun, Terry Apala and more feature

'Doctors say I have just 5 years to live' - Actress Kemi Afolabi reveals

'Doctors say I have just 5 years to live' - Actress Kemi Afolabi reveals

Trending

Ukranian star actor Pasha Lee killed days after joining defence force

Ukrainian actor Pasha Lee [Instagram/pashaleeofficial]

Principal photography wraps up for dance drama series 'Breakout'

BTS for 'Breakout' television series

'The Real Housewives of Lagos' to premiere this April

Showmax The Real Housewives of Lagos

Mildred Okwo calls for improvement in level of professionalism in Nollywood

Mildred Okwo