A spanking new trailer for Euphoria 360 and Anthill studios' first collaboration, an epic film titled 'King of Thieves', is here.
Check out the newly released trailer for 'King of Thieves' (Ogundabede)
The new trailer debuts ahead of the film's April theatrical release.
The new trailer promises an intriguing storyline with a plot set in Ajeromi, an ancient Yoruba kingdom that is forced into chaos following the invasion of the viscious Ajeshinkole.
'King of Thieves' stars an impressive lineup of Yoruba stars Femi Adebsyo in the lead role and Toyin Abraham, Femi Adebayo Salami, Odunlade Adekola, Ibrahim Chatta, Adedimeji Lateef, Aisha Lawal, Mr Macaroni and Broda Shaggi in supporting roles.
Scripted by Yinka Laoye from a story by Femi Adebayo, the film will be the first film from the collaboration between Adebayo's Euphoria 360 and Niyi Akinmolayan's Anthill Studios.
The Adebayo Tijani and Tope Adebayo Salami directed film premieres April 18, 2022.
Watch the trailer:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng