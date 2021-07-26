Netflix has debuted a brand new teaser ahead of Kemi Adetiba's anticipated 'King of Boys' sequel.
Laburu has landed! Watch new 'King of Boys: The Return of the King' teaser
The seven-part limited series will premiere exclusively on August 27, 2021.
Featuring Racheal Emem Isaac and the star of the moment, Sola Sobowale, the teaser set in an airport suggests Eniola Salami's arrival is almost marred by an ambush but things take a supernatural twist in time for Salami to make it out.
The synopsis reads: "Eniola Salami starts anew and sets her sights on a different position of power, fueled by revenge, regret and ruthlessness."
Recall Netflix had earlier announced a release date for the sequel titled 'King of Boys: The Return of the King' alongside news that it will be a seven-part limited series. The sequel is Netflix's first Nigerian original series.
Watch the teaser:
