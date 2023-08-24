Keppy Ekpenyong-Bassey's journey to acting was filled with fear

The actor shared why being an actor was the best choice he could have made in his career journey. In his words, "Becoming an actor was the most fulfilling part of my life because I found so much joy, so much pleasure outside my passion, I seem to be ever there and even when there are downtimes, I am still high because it is always what I want to do."

He further explained to Chude how he had multiple career passions from medicine and the military like his father to piloting and a lot more. However, for him acting gave him the ticket to do it all and much more. He said, "When I became an actor, I accomplished all of that, I became everything I always wanted to be because I finally made it as an actor".

Ekpenyong also spoke about battling fear during his first acting role in the movie titled The Boy Next Door with the filmmaking veteran Tade Ogidun. According to him, "When he asked me to take the role, my first thing was no, I was afraid. you know Tade has a reputation of perfection I didn't think I was good enough at all on the first day every step to towards his house, was like I was going to die. Every day I was going to that house for work or something, I was praying that an accident would just happen".