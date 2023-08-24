ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Keppy Ekpenyong-Bassey's journey to acting was filled with fear

Faith Oloruntoyin

He gives a glimpse into his over 35-year career path.

Keppy-Ekpenyong Bassey attributes acting as the most fulfilling thing in his life.
Keppy-Ekpenyong Bassey attributes acting as the most fulfilling thing in his life.

Recommended articles

The actor shared why being an actor was the best choice he could have made in his career journey. In his words, "Becoming an actor was the most fulfilling part of my life because I found so much joy, so much pleasure outside my passion, I seem to be ever there and even when there are downtimes, I am still high because it is always what I want to do."

He further explained to Chude how he had multiple career passions from medicine and the military like his father to piloting and a lot more. However, for him acting gave him the ticket to do it all and much more. He said, "When I became an actor, I accomplished all of that, I became everything I always wanted to be because I finally made it as an actor".

ADVERTISEMENT

Ekpenyong also spoke about battling fear during his first acting role in the movie titled The Boy Next Door with the filmmaking veteran Tade Ogidun. According to him, "When he asked me to take the role, my first thing was no, I was afraid. you know Tade has a reputation of perfection I didn't think I was good enough at all on the first day every step to towards his house, was like I was going to die. Every day I was going to that house for work or something, I was praying that an accident would just happen".

Ekpenyong also attributes his parents as the reason behind his acting success, describing their parenting as liberal and accessible.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I was depressed in 2015 because I couldn't get into the university - Crayon

I was depressed in 2015 because I couldn't get into the university - Crayon

Funke Akindele parties as she celebrates her 46th birthday

Funke Akindele parties as she celebrates her 46th birthday

Frodd sends loving message to his wife on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Frodd sends loving message to his wife on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Keppy Ekpenyong-Bassey's journey to acting was filled with fear

Keppy Ekpenyong-Bassey's journey to acting was filled with fear

Kaestyle & LeriQ offer brilliant parts of themselves on 'Asylum' EP

Kaestyle & LeriQ offer brilliant parts of themselves on 'Asylum' EP

Sound Sultan was one of the nicest people I ever met - 2face

Sound Sultan was one of the nicest people I ever met - 2face

They are so far off - Burna Boy on reports that he is worth $22 million

They are so far off - Burna Boy on reports that he is worth $22 million

What we know so far about Jade Osiberu's upcoming movie 'Everything Scatter'

What we know so far about Jade Osiberu's upcoming movie 'Everything Scatter'

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw wants NYSC scrapped

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw wants NYSC scrapped

Pulse Sports

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some housemates are still in the dark about last night's drama on BBNaija All Stars. [Website/Africa Magic]

Meet the masterminds behind Ilebaye's attack on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Ike and Soma have been issued a strike on BBNaija All Stars. [Twitter/BBNaija]

Ike and Soma receive strikes for messing with Ilebaye and Angel on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Adekunle and Venita share their first kiss on 'BBNaija All Stars' [Twitter/BBNaija]

Adekunle and Venita share their first kiss on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Orisa hits ₦100 million at the Nigerian box office. [Instagram/odunomoadekola]

'Orisa' breaks records, crosses ₦100 million at Nigerian box office