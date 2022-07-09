The ‘King of Boys’ Director took to her social media handles on Friday with the poster for the new title, which she reveals will head to the big screens.
Kemi Adetiba announces new film ‘To Kill A Monkey’
Kemi Adetiba is back! The filmmaker has unveiled a first-look poster for ‘To Kill A Monkey’, the latest project from her KAV production company.
"Bending to the threatening messages I've been receiving, I'm super excited to announce our next project and film from the KAV stables..."TO KILL A MONKEY", Adetiba wrote on Instagram.
"Once again, I'm branching out and exploring something really different and pushing my creative limits, but I thoroughly believe in my spirit that this is my next challenge to conquer. I'm never been one to take the easy or clear route so this leap is as much exciting as it is scary.
"We're looking forward to carrying you all along as we build yet another massive story and title, and create yet another platform where amazing actors and skilled crew can showcase their talent, pushed like you've never seen before. We're so excited for this new journey. But most importantly, we're most excited to share it (and our new movie-baby) with you. And with all that said and done... We look forward to seeing you all at the box-office."
So far, very little is known about a production timeline or plot. However, the filmmaker announced in the unveiling post that "stay at home" auditions will be announced soon.
'To Kill A Monkey' comes in the wake of Adetiba's King of Boys sequel released last year. The limited series debuted to rave reviews as a Netflix exclusive in August 2021.
