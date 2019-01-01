The filmmakers, interestingly are females, who made three movies that touched on the three major tribes - Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa - in Nigeria.

The movies had heavy use of the three major languages in Nigeria and the stories are centered around families and individuals from each of the three tribes.

Kemi Adetiba - ‘King Of Boys’

Kemi Adetiba’s ‘King Of Boys’ was a movie made around a highly influential Yoruba woman.

Alhaja Eniola Salami is the movie’s major character who wielded power in the underworld and wanted more by getting involved in the murky waters of politics.

The movie had rich use of the Yoruba language.

Tope Oshin - ‘Up North’

Tope Oshin took it far away up north to shoot a Hausa themed movie in far away Bauchi.

The Northern vibes from the movie, ‘Up North,’ displays the strength in Nigeria’s diverse cultures and regions.

The movie tells the story of a young man, who left Lagos to undergo the National Youth Service Corps in Bauchi and ended up falling in love.

The rich culture of Northern Nigeria was embedded in the movie that also starred the state governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar.

The movie had rich use of the Hausa language.

Genevieve Nnaji

One of the leading Nigerian actresses, Genevieve Nnaji gave the icing on the cake with her directorial debut, ‘Lionheart.’

The movie is themed around a Nigerian lady from the Igbo tribe, whose father’s business is under serious financial challenges.

Her ability to weave through all odds to rescue the company with the help and support of her uncle tells the story of ‘Lionheart.’

The movie had rich use of the Igbo language.