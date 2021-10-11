RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Kayode Kasum's 'Oga Bolaji' lands Netflix global release

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The feature film released in 2018.

Ogo Bolaji is produced by Mayowa Bakare and directed by Kayode Kasum
Ogo Bolaji is produced by Mayowa Bakare and directed by Kayode Kasum

Kayode Kasum's award-winning feature film 'Oga Bolaji' has been confirmed for a global Netflix release three years after it premiered to critical acclaim.

Recommended articles

According to Kasum, the film debuts on the streaming platform on November 3, 2021.

"If you told us 3 years ago that this film would be on Netflix Worldwide. We would have laughed because at the time there was no way it could have happened. Please don't give up. You are not the first person they would laugh at, keep going, failure is natural . There is no reason to be ashamed of trying. You can do it," Kasum wrote on Instagram.

www.instagram.com

Starring Gold Ikponmwosa in the lead role, Oga Bolaji follows the story of a middle-aged singer who lives with his mother and dreams of fame through his High-Life music. His life, however, takes a drastic turn when he crosses path with a seven-year-old girl played by child actor, Jasmine Fakunle.

The film also stars Omowunmi Dada, Gregory Ojefua, Iya Rainbow, and Ronke Oshodi.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Pulse Influencer Awards 2021: The full winners list

Pulse Influencer Awards 2021: The full winners list

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

5 foods that boosts your sperm count and semen volume

5 foods that boosts your sperm count and semen volume

BBNaija's Tega deactivates Instagram account amid online bullying complaints

BBNaija's Tega deactivates Instagram account amid online bullying complaints

UFC star Kamaru Usman hangs out with Wizkid in Denver after a Made In Lagos Tour show

UFC star Kamaru Usman hangs out with Wizkid in Denver after a Made In Lagos Tour show

Trending

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

Jim Iyke and Nikki Samonas scene in My First Wife

Joke Silva debunks Olu Jacobs death rumours, says actor is 'hale and hearty'

Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva [Instagram/AjokeSilva]

BBNaija 2021: We are in love - Emmanuel declares intentions for Liquorose

BBNaija Emmanuel and Liquorose [Instagram]

Actress Adunni Ade reveals how she was molested on set

Adunni Adw [Instagram/IamAdunniAde]