Kayode Kasum's award-winning feature film 'Oga Bolaji' has been confirmed for a global Netflix release three years after it premiered to critical acclaim.
Kayode Kasum's 'Oga Bolaji' lands Netflix global release
The feature film released in 2018.
According to Kasum, the film debuts on the streaming platform on November 3, 2021.
"If you told us 3 years ago that this film would be on Netflix Worldwide. We would have laughed because at the time there was no way it could have happened. Please don't give up. You are not the first person they would laugh at, keep going, failure is natural . There is no reason to be ashamed of trying. You can do it," Kasum wrote on Instagram.
Starring Gold Ikponmwosa in the lead role, Oga Bolaji follows the story of a middle-aged singer who lives with his mother and dreams of fame through his High-Life music. His life, however, takes a drastic turn when he crosses path with a seven-year-old girl played by child actor, Jasmine Fakunle.
The film also stars Omowunmi Dada, Gregory Ojefua, Iya Rainbow, and Ronke Oshodi.
