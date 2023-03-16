Principal photography wraps on Kayode Kasum's 'Eko Maimi'

ShockNG reports that the upcoming film wrapped shoots sometime in December 2022 with additional photography completed this week.

Members of the crew took to Instagram to share first looks and behind-the-scene moments. Efa Iwara shared a few stills from the upcoming movie.

The director also shared a BTS video online featuring Daniel Etim Effiong, Uzor Arukwe, and Kunle Remi.

Produced by Debola Lagos's AW Network, the movie teases a love affair between Iwara and Vee Iye's characters.

Plot details are yet to be revealed but we know the cast includes Sola Sobowale.

'Eko Maimi' is one of Kasum's highly anticipated projects which includes 'Domitilla: The Reboot', created in collaboration with Zeb Ejiro’s Zeb Productions and FilmOne Entertainment.

Coming 27 years after the classic, this retelling revolves around four main female characters—Ekwutosi, Fisayo, Promise, and Madam Vee—and the choices they make and the domino effects of their choices.

These women are all bound now by Domitilla, an evil empire established and controlled by Madam Vee. But can the ladies survive the very city that chops them up and crushes them out? Will they have a choice? We can only wait to find out.

It features Teniola Aladese, Uzoamaka Doris Aniunoh, Elvina Ibru, Chiwetalu Agu, Deyemi Okanlawon, Stan Nze, Ejiro Onojaife, and Onyinye Odokoro.