Film lovers anticipating the release of upcoming romcom, 'Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards' have been forced to wait a few days longer for its release.

Pulse has gathered that the October 16 release date has been pushed back to October 23 due to the EndSARS protests fast gaining momentum.

According to 'Kambili' producer, Mimi Bartels, the latest development was a move in solidarity with Nigerian youths against police brutality.

"These are very sensitive times, during which the inhumanity of police brutality against (us) Nigerian youths has become overwhelming", Bartels said.

"We cannot ignore the importance of the struggle for justice and good governance. Hence why we decided to act in solidarity with the cause and postpone the release of Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards' until a more suitable time. This is a fight we cannot ignore", she added.

The anticipated romantic comedy which stars Nancy Isime as its leading lady was first billed for a June 12 release. This was later pushed back due to the Coronavirus influenced Lockdown.

Directed by Kayode Kasum, 'Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards' follows the story of Kambili Maduka (Nancy Isime), an irresponsible spendthrift who embarks on a plan to convince her boyfriend that she could be his dream woman. It also stars Elvina Ibru, JideKene Achufusi, Sharon Ooja, Venita Akpofure, Uzor Arukwe, Koye Kekere-Ekun, Mawuli Gavor and Toyin Abraham.