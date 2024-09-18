ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Joke Silva seeks eradication of sexual harassment in film industry

News Agency Of Nigeria

The event featured panel discussions on forming a sustainable and formidable network as well as the settings of structure, technology and infrastructure in the country.

Joke Silva [Lagostelevision]
Joke Silva [Lagostelevision]

Recommended articles

Silva, who is the President, Forum of Women in Film and TV, Nigeria, said this at the Women in Film and TV Conference, on Wednesday in Lagos.

“The importance of women in the film industry is paramount to shaping our nation, so, we need a safe and conducive environment to thrive.

“All forms of sexual harassment in the film industry must be eradicated as it kills the nation in so many ways that you cannot imagine.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is also important that we get rid of all forms of negative stereotypes in films where we paint some things in a certain way while in reality, it truly isn’t like that.

“We also need more women in the government in order to make policies and strengthen our stance in the country,” she said.

Also, Anita Duckworth-Bradshaw, Life Coach, Powerhouse Global Magazine, encouraged women who had been abused in the industry to speak out in order to help with their healing process.

She added that being healed from past trauma would ensure that the victim had an impactful change in the industry.

“There are a lot of damages that have been done to women and we need to start talking to address the issues and also help with the healing process.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We must deal with the hurt so as to give our full self to the industry and must ensure that we share our pain so as to ease up the load we have in our mind.

“This would also help in eradicating the bad eggs in the industry and ensure that such bad elements are replaced with good ones,” she said.

Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi, Co-founder, of The African Women’s Development Fund, emphasised the importance of seeing challenges as a stepping stone to achieving great things.

She also highlighted the need for women to be given the right platform to perform in all forms of entertainment, noting that the importance of women could not be overemphasised.

Beatrice Eyong, Director, of UN Women's Country, said, “Women should become irreplaceable and indispensable in the industry so that when they are not there, their impact will be felt.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We need to support women in making decisions in the film industry as there is also the need for the industry to adopt certain principles which will serve as guidelines for everyone.”

The event featured panel discussions on forming a sustainable and formidable network as well as the settings of structure, technology and infrastructure in the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Joke Silva seeks eradication of sexual harassment in film industry

Joke Silva seeks eradication of sexual harassment in film industry

Singer Oxlade reveals why he says love is overrated

Singer Oxlade reveals why he says love is overrated

Nigerian comedienne, Kiekie launches game show, ‘Kiekie Unscripted Experience’

Nigerian comedienne, Kiekie launches game show, ‘Kiekie Unscripted Experience’

'BBNaija' star Phyna's new post about men causes stir

'BBNaija' star Phyna's new post about men causes stir

Portable repents, tearfully begs for forgiveness over attack on Pastor

Portable repents, tearfully begs for forgiveness over attack on Pastor

Africa Magic unveils new Nollywood Trilogy, ‘My Fairytale Wedding’

Africa Magic unveils new Nollywood Trilogy, ‘My Fairytale Wedding’

President Tinubu made a wicked decision - Seun Kuti on fuel subsidy removal

President Tinubu made a wicked decision - Seun Kuti on fuel subsidy removal

Spotify marks 10th anniversary of Wizkid's 'Ojuelegba' with short film

Spotify marks 10th anniversary of Wizkid's 'Ojuelegba' with short film

Rapper Diddy indicted on sex trafficking, racketeering charges, denied bail

Rapper Diddy indicted on sex trafficking, racketeering charges, denied bail

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola-Austen-Peters

Lagos International Theatre Festival debuts this November

Osita 'Pawpaw' Iheme and Chinedu 'Aki' Ikedieze

Let’s throw it back to these comedy films from the 2000s

Oboli is a seasoned actor, producer, and director popular for the ‘Wives on Strike’ franchise. [Instagram/@omonioboli]

‘I used to trade my scripts for film roles’- Omoni Oboli

The Smart Money Woman is a financial literacy comedy-drama [IMDB]

'The Smart Money Woman' returns for its second season this October