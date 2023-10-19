ADVERTISEMENT
Accelerate TV: Join us for a brand new season, new hosts, star-studded guests!

Accelerate Studios is bringing back the Shade, join us for a brand new season, with brand new hosts and a star-studded lineup of guests!
As we enter this fresh chapter, these dynamic personalities are set to take the show to new heights with their distinct charm, style, and unfiltered humour.

Shade Corner has redefined talk shows with its candid discussions, unapologetic humour, and fearless commentary on modern life, pop culture, and more. Get ready for a hilarious and thought-provoking ride with this revamped lineup of hosts.

Allow us to introduce the vibrant and eclectic hosts who will bring a fresh twist to the “Shade Corner”:

Amanda Nwoye (AKA Sweetness)
Amanda Nwoye (AKA Sweetness) Pulse Nigeria

Do not let the nickname fool you; this host is ready to bring “gbas gbos” and unfiltered commentary that is anything but sweet.

Ayo Lawal
Ayo Lawal Pulse Nigeria
A calm-looking fashionista who is not afraid to play the devil’s advocate, providing a fresh perspective on every topic.

Charles Ugochukwu Born
Charles Ugochukwu Born Pulse Nigeria

This fashion-forward style icon is set to serve looks, bringing his wit, and a side of shade. The question on everyone’s mind is, can he surpass Akah’s reign of “most stylish” this season?

Samuel Onot Eku
Samuel Onot Eku Pulse Nigeria
An actor, host, and a true charmer, guaranteed to be the ladies’ choice as he adds charisma (amongst other things *wink*) to the conversations.

Tolu Thompson
Tolu Thompson Pulse Nigeria

The epitome of “girlie girl” vibes, with a pinch of baddie. Bringing the attitude, whilst adding her unique flair to the show.

With the arrival of these dynamic hosts, “Shade Corner” promises to be a rollercoaster of laughter, bold fashion, and “very” candid commentary. Audiences can look forward to a unique blend of style, humour, and thought-provoking discussions.

New episodes of the uproarious Shade Corner talk show will air every Wednesday at 4 pm from the 25 October, 2023 on Accelerate TV’s YouTube channel and on the Accelerate Plus app, where the new hosts will take you on a journey filled with laughter, wit, and unforgettable moments.

Fans can also binge-watch other amazing African series and movies by subscribing to the Accelerate Plus app at a monthly subscription of 500 Naira only.

Accelerate Plus is the best place to go to Watch Africa Anywhere, the premier streaming video-on-demand (SVOD) platform of Accelerate TV, one of Nigeria’s leading digital, lifestyle, and entertainment platforms powered by Access Bank. Start your viewing journey at www.accelerateplus.tv or just download the app on IOS or Android today.

