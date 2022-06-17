The movie and music star for the first time since the snub admitted she felt disappointed about not getting a nomination for her performance in ‘Hustlers’.
Jennifer Lopez admits she was upset over Oscar ‘Hustlers’ snub
Jennifer Lopez is finally opening up about her 2019 Oscars snub.
In a clip from her newly released documentary ‘Halftime’, Lopez breaks down after getting a call from her sister breaking the news.
The documentary had priory run through Lopez’ gruelling festival campaign tour and a Golden Globes nomination that went to Laura Dern for ‘Marriage Story’.
“The truth is I really started to think I was going to get nominated," Jennifer said. “I got my hopes up because so many people were telling me I would be and then it didn't happen."
Written and directed by Lorene Scafaria, ‘Hustlers’ follows the story of a crew of New York strippers who begin drugging and robbing their stock trader and CEO customers following a major recession. The film is based on 2015 article ‘The Hustlers at Scores’ by Jessica Pressler.
