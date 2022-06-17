Jennifer Lopez admits she was upset over Oscar ‘Hustlers’ snub

In a clip from her newly released documentary ‘Halftime’, Lopez breaks down after getting a call from her sister breaking the news.

The documentary had priory run through Lopez’ gruelling festival campaign tour and a Golden Globes nomination that went to Laura Dern for ‘Marriage Story’.

“The truth is I really started to think I was going to get nominated," Jennifer said. “I got my hopes up because so many people were telling me I would be and then it didn't happen."