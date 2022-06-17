RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Jennifer Lopez admits she was upset over Oscar ‘Hustlers’ snub

Jennifer Lopez is finally opening up about her 2019 Oscars snub.

The movie and music star for the first time since the snub admitted she felt disappointed about not getting a nomination for her performance in ‘Hustlers’.

In a clip from her newly released documentary ‘Halftime’, Lopez breaks down after getting a call from her sister breaking the news.

The documentary had priory run through Lopez’ gruelling festival campaign tour and a Golden Globes nomination that went to Laura Dern for ‘Marriage Story’.

The truth is I really started to think I was going to get nominated," Jennifer said. “I got my hopes up because so many people were telling me I would be and then it didn't happen."

Written and directed by Lorene Scafaria, ‘Hustlers’ follows the story of a crew of New York strippers who begin drugging and robbing their stock trader and CEO customers following a major recession. The film is based on 2015 article ‘The Hustlers at Scores’ by Jessica Pressler.

