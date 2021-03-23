Oscar award-winning actor, Jamie Foxx is set to star in a series based on the life of former heavyweight boxing champion, Mike Tyson.

According to Deadline, Foxx who doubles as the series' co-executive producer will play Tyson alongside an unconfirmed cast.

Scripted by Colin Preston and directed by Antoine Fuqua, its producers reveal it will "span the life of one of the most legendary boxing figures of all time". Though sanctioned by Tyson, the untitled series is yet to be attached to any television or streaming platform.

Prior to the forthcoming mini-series, the legendary boxing champion has had his life and career documented in a 1995 film titled 'Tyson'. Directed by Uli Edel, the feature film depicts Tyson's troubled childhood and his rise to fame. Michael Jai White played Tyson in the film.