Netflix announces the second edition of 'Lights, Camera… Naija!

In a trailer, Netflix Naija announced the upcoming event during the weekend.

Aimed at spotlighting Nollywood’s finest, celebrating the trailblazers, behind-the-scenes heroes, and the on-screen stars who make the industry shine, the event often has in attendance industry professionals, music artists and celebrities grace the stage.

Netflix is the leading streaming platform in Nigeria. They are committed to distributing original and acquired video content ranging from short films, features, TV series and even games across various genres and languages.

This year’s theme, ‘Pioneers, Pillars, and Players,’ will pay tribute to the legends who laid the foundation of Nollywood, the off-screen masterminds—directors, producers, and crew members—who keep it running, and the vibrant actors who captivate audiences worldwide.