Netflix announces the second edition of 'Lights, Camera… Naija!

Brooks Eti-Inyene

This is an exclusive event to celebrate Nollywood’s Pioneers, Pillars and Players.

In a trailer, Netflix Naija announced the upcoming event during the weekend.

Aimed at spotlighting Nollywood’s finest, celebrating the trailblazers, behind-the-scenes heroes, and the on-screen stars who make the industry shine, the event often has in attendance industry professionals, music artists and celebrities grace the stage.

Netflix is the leading streaming platform in Nigeria. They are committed to distributing original and acquired video content ranging from short films, features, TV series and even games across various genres and languages.

This year’s theme, ‘Pioneers, Pillars, and Players,’ will pay tribute to the legends who laid the foundation of Nollywood, the off-screen masterminds—directors, producers, and crew members—who keep it running, and the vibrant actors who captivate audiences worldwide.

Following the success of last year’s event, which featured performances by Chike, Niniola, DJ Sose, this year promises even more stars, electrifying performances, and the iconic Netflix red carpet.

