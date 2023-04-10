The sports category has moved to a new website.
Jade Osiberu teases her next projects after 'Gangs of Lagos'

Inemesit Udodiong

The filmmaker has at least five projects lined up after her latest release.

Jade Osiberu is the brilliant creator of 'Gangs of Lagos'
Jade Osiberu is the brilliant creator of 'Gangs of Lagos'

The crime thriller is part of her three-year overall deal with Prime Video to develop and produce original scripted TV series and feature films, a first of its kind in Nigeria.

Following the generally positive reactions to 'Gangs of Lagos', audiences are intrigued to see what Osiberu's next move will be.

The writer, director, producer, and founder of Greoh Studios teased her plans for future films online, confirming that she does have a few projects lined up.

According to the filmmaker, her next works will span various genres, including rom-com, murder mystery, and supernatural thriller.

In her words, "To everyone crying about the violence, don’t worry, we’ll give you a rom-com this year. You’ll also soon get murder mystery, family (melo)drama, supernatural thriller, horror & more action and crime thrillers. In the words of Alaya Bam Bam, ‘e relasss’ We’re just beginning."

Prior to her latest release, Osiberu has worked on a romcom titled 'Isoken', 'Ayinla', action movies like 'Sugar Rush', 'Brotherhood', 'The Trade, easily solidifying her status as one of Nollywood's most exciting filmmakers.

Her new movie, the first Prime Video Original film from Africa, follows three friends chasing their dreams and destiny on the dangerous streets of Isale Eko. Tobi Bakre takes the lead as Obalola, supported by Adesua Etomi-Wellington (Gift) and Chike-Ezekpeazu Osebuka (Ify).

The movie, which took 10 years to make, takes us into a relatable, multi-layered thrilling world of corruption, drug dealing, protection rackets, human trafficking, theft, and murder.

'Gangs of Lagos' is currently available on Prime Video.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

