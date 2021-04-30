Ikorodu Bois' Netflix 'fans make the movies' video gets Times Square feature
The young skit makers were featured in a new Netflix video.
The streaming platform spotlighted the young skit makers in a pre-Oscar campaign tagged 'fans make the movies' which premiered days ago on Netflix Naija social platforms.
Confirming their Times Square feature, Ikorodu Bois shared a video on Twitter with the caption: "From Ikorodu to Times Square, New York!"
The group consisting of three brothers and a cousin, have gone on to become remarkably successful with the skit making style of remaking Hollywood trailers. In 2020, Netflix gifted the young influencers professional filmmaking equipment.
