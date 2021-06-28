I wish I was shocked - Ego Boyo weighs in on TAMPAN suspension

Boyo, in a tweet, expressed her lack of surprise at the association's decision to bar its members from working with the actresses based on alleged disrespectful comments made online.

"A whole press conference…. smh To silence and bully a woman for being vocal about pedophilia and other horrible practices in the industry I wish I was shocked," the actress and film producer tweeted.

Recall the actresses had called out their colleague, Baba Ijesha shortly after evidence emerged of him sexually harassing the underage foster daughter of Comedienne Princess. According to TAMPAN executives, Ojo and Blessing dragged the association in the mud in their online reaction.

Boyo joins a number of industry practitioners who have directly or indirectly expressed dissatisfaction at the association's latest decision.