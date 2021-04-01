Toyin Abraham has been in the film industry for over two decades but the actress only began reaping its fruits four years ago

The comic star actress shared the shocking revelation in a recent interview with Sodas 'N' Popcorn where she opened up about her love for acting and how she's managed to stay afloat for two decades.

ALSO READ: Toyin Abraham unveils the teaser for 'Prophetess' directed by Niyi Akinmolayan

While crediting veteran actress Bukky Wright for introducing her to the industry, Abraham revealed that her love for acting meant she payed less attention to making money.

"It was not until I met my manager BigSam who introduced me to FilmOne that I began making money from acting. This was about four years ago," the actress revealed.

Abraham's first collaboration with FilmOne was on her 'Alakada Reloaded' movie. The top-grossing comedy was released to mixed reaction in 2017. The actress has gone on to produce more projects since 2017, some of which include 'Fate of Alakada', 'Ghost and the Tout' and its forthcoming sequel.