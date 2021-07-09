I am an ATNP member - Yomi Fabiyi reacts to TAMPAN suspension

In an Instagram post reacting to his recent TAMPAN suspension, the actor described the association's letter as invalid as he never completed his registration process to verify him as a member.

"I am originally an ANTP member, worst case I will renew my membership there. I have never obtained or signed any form with TAMPAN or joined any guild. I was made to pay for registration which I did but no form collected or formal procedure," Fabiyi wrote.

"The letter is inappropriate, not valid for me as a filmmaker. Any reaction if necessary will be on the basis of human rights violation if I so wish to do seek judicial redress. You don't lose what you never had."

Fabiyi's latest move to renounce TAMPAN surprisingly follows his appearance before the association's committee of Ethnic, Conflict and Resolution on Thursday before his suspension.