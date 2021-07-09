TAMPAN suspends Yomi Fabiyi indefinitely over controversial film

According to a press statement released on July 9, 2021, the association found the actor guilty of a number of misconducts including attempting to cause social crisis with the film, using the real names of the people involved and factual events without their consent, and negatively impacting the reputation of the association.

The statement further revealed that while Fabiyi insisted that it was well within his human rights to produce the film, his co-director, Dele Matti admitted guilt and was suspended for three months.

Recall the directors were invited to appear before the association's Ethnic, Conflict and Resolution committee on Thursday July 8, 2021. The cast of the movie have also been summoned to appear before the committee on July 24, 2021.