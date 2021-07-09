The Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) has suspended actor Yomi Fabiyi indefinitely over his controversial feature film 'Oko Iyabo'.
TAMPAN suspends Yomi Fabiyi indefinitely over controversial film
The association found Yomi Fabiyi guilty of gross professional misconduct and unethical practices.
According to a press statement released on July 9, 2021, the association found the actor guilty of a number of misconducts including attempting to cause social crisis with the film, using the real names of the people involved and factual events without their consent, and negatively impacting the reputation of the association.
The statement further revealed that while Fabiyi insisted that it was well within his human rights to produce the film, his co-director, Dele Matti admitted guilt and was suspended for three months.
Recall the directors were invited to appear before the association's Ethnic, Conflict and Resolution committee on Thursday July 8, 2021. The cast of the movie have also been summoned to appear before the committee on July 24, 2021.
Fabiyi's 'Oko Iyabo' sparked outrage after a scene from the film went viral on Monday. In the scandalous scene, Fabiyi depicted the CCTV footage of Baba Ijesha molesting his 14-year-old victim but depicted her as a consenting adult in a romantic relationship with the embattled actor.
