RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

‘How to Ruin Christmas’ star Busi Lurayi found dead at her residence

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

South African actress Busi Lurayi has passed away from an unknown cause.

Busi Lurayi [Twitter/Netflix SA]
Busi Lurayi [Twitter/Netflix SA]

The award-winning actress and star of Netflix comedy How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding was found dead at her residence on Sunday July 10, according to her agency Eye Media Artists.

Recommended articles

We are deeply saddened to notify you of the passing of our beloved Busisiwe Lurayi. Busisiwe passed away suddenly and was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday [July 10, 2022] by medical personnel. The reason for her death is still unknown as we await the results of the autopsy report,” the agency’s statement read.

Netflix SA also shared a moving tribute announcing Lurayi’s passing.

The streamer tweeted: “An incredible light has gone out in the South African entertainment industry. We are deeply saddened by the passing of award-winning stage & screen actor Busi Lurayi. We will hold onto the laughs, the beauty & the moments of joy she brought us. #RIPBusiLurayi.”

Before Lurayi’s tragic passing, Netflix had announced that season three of the hit comedy series How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower, was in post-production in time for its end of the year debut.

'How To Ruin Christmas' First-Look photos [Netflix]
'How To Ruin Christmas' First-Look photos [Netflix] Pulse Nigeria

On the 2020 show, the actress starred in the lead role as Tumi Sello, a prodigal daughter who makes a u-turn and visits her family for her sister’s wedding after years of being away. Her return sparks a number of chaotic events which nearly ruins the family wedding.

In addition to her Netflix original feature, Lurayi has starred in a number of notable roles including South African sitcom City Ses’la.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘How to Ruin Christmas’ star Busi Lurayi found dead at her residence

‘How to Ruin Christmas’ star Busi Lurayi found dead at her residence

Kenneth Okonkwo resigns membership from APC over Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket

Kenneth Okonkwo resigns membership from APC over Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket

Obi Emelonye’s ‘Blackmail’ set for unprecedented UK & Nigeria cinema release

Obi Emelonye’s ‘Blackmail’ set for unprecedented UK & Nigeria cinema release

Anthill studios debuts official trailer for ‘Hey, You!’ directed by Uyoyou Adia

Anthill studios debuts official trailer for ‘Hey, You!’ directed by Uyoyou Adia

'She recorded my n*de for blackmail' - Yomi Fabiyi reacts to n*de video allegations from estranged wife

'She recorded my n*de for blackmail' - Yomi Fabiyi reacts to n*de video allegations from estranged wife

5 iconic Olu Jacobs films as actor turns 80

5 iconic Olu Jacobs films as actor turns 80

Yomi Fabiyi's estranged baby mama accuses him of being g*y as she drags him over domestic violence

Yomi Fabiyi's estranged baby mama accuses him of being g*y as she drags him over domestic violence

'This is the last time I will mention b*m b*m' Victony says as he teases new single

'This is the last time I will mention b*m b*m' Victony says as he teases new single

'Behold The LAMB' is a common denominator for Nigerian hip hop fans [Pulse Album Review]

'Behold The LAMB' is a common denominator for Nigerian hip hop fans [Pulse Album Review]

Trending

Marvel comics to introduce new gay Spider-Man character

Spider-Man rendition [Metro UK]

Fans react as Sony debuts official ‘The Woman King’ trailer

Viola Davis in The Woman King

BBNaija season 7 confirmed for double entry show premiere this July

BBNaija season 7

Kemi Adetiba announces new film ‘To Kill A Monkey’

Kemi Adetiba announces new film 'To Kill A Monkey'