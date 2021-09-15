How to prove you are the ultimate BBNaija Superfan and get your fave to the finale

Organisers of the show, MultiChoice, thought of a way to make viewer participation in the game simpler and ended SMS voting.

This means that fans do not have to spend a single extra SMS Naira on voting this season.

However, some BBNaija fans may still be confused about getting their favourite housemate to the finale.

That confusion is about to be cleared up completely. If you somehow already didn't know this, here's the tea!

This year, Big Brother Naija is operating an Awoof voting system.

Here are two ways to access your votes and contribute towards getting your housemate of choice all the way to the top 5.

One way to get your favourite housemate 100 votes is to log on to the Africa Magic website or mobile site.

After signing up/signing in, if you already have an account, you'll be allowed to vote for as many housemates of your choice with 100 votes.

If you own a DStv or GOtv decoder and have an active subscription, you will get even more chances to save your fave with Awoof Voting via the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps.

The higher your package, the more votes you get. DStv Premium customers will get 2,500 votes; Compact Plus will have 1,500 votes; Compact customers will get 750 votes, while Confam and Yanga customers will get 500 and 200 votes, respectively.

GOtv customers on Max will get 350 votes. While GOtv Jolli customers get only 200 votes.

Interestingly, viewers can always upgrade their subscriptions to get more votes.

If you want to give your favourite housemate the most votes possible, you should upgrade to a Premium package for DStv or Max package for GOtv.

You can download the MyDStv or MyGOtv apps from the App or Google Play stores to renew or upgrade your subscription and get voting!

There are now 11 housemates vying for the grand prizes, but Angel, Cross, Emmanuel, Saskay and Yousef are on the chopping block this week and voting closes Thursday, 16 September at 9pm.

Visit www.africamagic.tv/bigbrothernaija for more news, updates and scoops on BBNaija Shine ya Eye edition.

You can also follow the official Big Brother Naija social media pages with the hashtag #BBNaija on Instagram @bigbronaija and Facebook www.facebook.com/bigbrothernaija and all verified social media pages of DStv Nigeria, GOtv Nigeria and Africa Magic.