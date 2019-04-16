The premiere had Hilda Dokubo, Daniel Ademinokan, Wale Gates, Weird MC, Victoria Inyama, and Mike Aremu in attendance.

The London premiere of the movie, ‘Between,’ is coming eight months after it premiered at the GlennFest Film Festival in Downey, California.

Others in attendance include Dr. Dayo Olomu, Ruke Amata, DJ Abass, Uche Odoputa, Adesope Olajide, Peter Macjob, Ellen Thomas, Kas Beats, Maria Nepembe, Princess Deun Adedoyin - Solarin, and Dr. Kelechi 'Arsenal' Anyikude.

‘Between’ also features Travis Grenier, Lynne Jenson, Erin E. Feest, and Tatiana Zappardino.

Co-produced and directed by Daniel Ademinokan, 'Between’ is set in Atlanta, Georgia where Damasus plays the character of Chelsea Hollis, a very successful 36-year-old woman that has been married and divorced four times. She lives a double life as a white-collar worker by day and a party girl at night.

She helps people fix their relationships but she has totally given up on love. A strong feminist who believes women should take control of their destinies and be 100% in control of their emotions and the choice of who to sleep with and when to do it.

She meets Scott Hamilton and one-night stand blossoms into a romantic relationship until she finds out that the man who is about to change her perspective on love, may just be much more than what she expected.