Hamisha Daryani Ahuja, producer, and director of Namaste Wahala, took to her Instagram to drop the BIG news concerning our movie of the year in a post that mentioned that the much-awaited movie will be released soon for the world to see.

Highly anticipated Bollywood-Nigerian collaboration, “Namaste Wahala” to be released soon!

The movie which was initially due for release in cinemas in April 2020 was forced to be delayed due to the pandemic that put the world on hold from March 2020.

While Ahuja's message does not explicitly state how this movie will be shown to the world, we can only guess that it will be through one of the major streaming platforms.

Regardless of the streaming platform leveraged, there is no doubt that the movie will attract a mass of viewers at a time like this when humanity craves hope and lots of light. Definitely a romantic comedy movie like Namaste Wahala which promises to bring communities closer will do good for the world.

Highly anticipated Bollywood-Nigerian collaboration, “Namaste Wahala” to be released soon!

Known for their love for Bollywood movies, Nigerians are excited and eagerly anticipating the release of this Bollywood-Nigerian star-studded movie with big names like Richard Mofe Damijo, Ajoke Silva, Ini Dima Okojie, MI Abaga, Broda Shaggy, Osas Ighodaro, Ibrahim Suleiman, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Sujata Sehgal, and others.

Highly anticipated Bollywood-Nigerian collaboration, “Namaste Wahala” to be released soon!

After a long wait, we are excited that this much-awaited first Bollywood-Nigerian collaboration will be on our screens soon. We eagerly look forward to more details on when and where we can catch this blockbuster.