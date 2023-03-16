ADVERTISEMENT
Here's your first look at Nigerian period drama 'Interstate'

Inemesit Udodiong

The upcoming movie is done with 80% visual effects (VFX).

'Interstate' is a Nigerian period drama [ShockNG]
TalentX Africa and Undatree Entertainment's 'Interstate' has wrapped principal photography.

ShockNG reports that the forthcoming project is currently in post production. The production companies have announced the movie's plot details and cast lineup.

Set in 2013, the film tells the story of 20 Nigerian passengers whose lives are about to change forever on a road trip from Abuja to Calabar.

Directed by Sulaimon Omobolaji, 'Interstate' dives into misconceptions about ethnicity in Nigeria especially for minority tribes, tribal stereotypes & profiling, jungle justice, parental love, patriotism for football in Nigeria, and domestic violence.

The cast includes Brutus Richard, Lucy Ameh, Funky Mallam, Rabiatu Sulaimon, Tomiwa Sage, Amarachukwu Onoh, and Blessing Amodu.

In a statement to ShockNG, the director discusses the journey to making a movie with 80% special effects (VFX).

“Interstate has been in the works for at least three years since the story was chosen as a winner in the TalentX Creative Solidarity Fund in 2020. I am excited for the audience to see it when it comes out because of the many positive narratives that the film tackles. For Nollywood, it shows our capability for the successful execution of aspects of filmmaking that may appear difficult or untouchable. It breaks that myth," the filmmaker said.

Omobolaji's credits include 'Malachi', 'Beneath Her Veil', 'Land of Filth', 'Black Book', 'Ojukokoro', the award winning 'Kofa', and Netflix's 'A Naija Christmas.'

The release date for 'Interstate' is unknown for now.

