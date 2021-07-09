Here's the trailer for Showmax's first true crime docuseries 'Devilsdorp'

Directed by David Enright, the documentary series will follow the shocking details of the spate of murders that occurred in Krugersdorp, Gauteng province in South Africa.

The murders were soon discovered to be masterminded by the Electus per Deus (Chosen by God), a dreadful cult led by Cecilia Steyn. Between 2012 and 2016, the group had murdered 11 people.

“The result of an 18-month research process, 'Devilsdorp' shows again that truth is stranger than fiction, especially in South Africa,” says director David Enright. "This is the story of the events that rocked an entire community and forever changed the lives of those involved, especially the families of the victims.

What started as a group of devout Christians trying to help a former satanist escape the satanic church ended in a murderous spree involving a killer mom, her two children, and a cult with more victims than members. It may all sound too far-fetched to be believed, except it really happened - just down the road from us."

The four-episode series will feature exclusive interviews with police investigators, friends of victims alongside extraordinary footage of exorcisms, church meetings, trial testimonies and judgments.