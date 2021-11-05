RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Here's the official trailer for Charles Obi Emere's short film 'Buried'

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The short film with screen at this year's AFRIFF.

'Buried' official poster [Instagram/charlesobiemere]

Charles Obi Emere has debuted the official trailer for his latest project, a short film titled 'Buried'.

Starring actors Seun Ajayi, Toyin Oshinaike, Belinda Yanga-Agedah, the Chinyere Ohuonu produced film follows the story of 33 year old Ekanem (Ajayi), who returns home after long years of estrangement from his family to perform the funeral rites of his late brother but first, he must deal with the wrath of his father and sister who never want to see him again.

According to Emere who doubles as the film's writer, 'Buried' is based on true events inspired by the near-death experience of his brother caused by an overdose.

"The fear of losing the boy to hard drugs whilst no one could do anything about it birthed a story that would take on new meaning; a piece that touches on the norms, nuances, and impact of burials in Southern Nigeria while exploring the subject of familial relationships and forgiveness," the producers share on the 12-minute length film.

"Buried offers a glimpse into how frustrations in family dynamics can cause this solemn event to become one that opens a cankerworm of emotions separate from the mourning of the dead."

'Buried' will join over 100 selected titles screenings at this year's Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF). The short film was selected to proceed to the quarter-final stage of the festival.

Watch the trailer:

