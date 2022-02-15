Netflix debuts first look trailer for 'Bridgerton' season 2

As anticipated, the new season will bring back the drama and steamy romance left off from season one which followed the dream romance between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke of Hastings, Simon Bassett (Regé-Jean Page).

The newly released season two trailer which premiered on Valentine's day, teases the plot which will follow the romance between Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and newcomer Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran).

The trailer also features our beloved Lady Whistledown writing up her usual update.

Recall that the show's first season debuted to instant acclaim in 2020, rising quickly to become one of the most watched shows on Netflix (made a record of 82 million views in 28 days).